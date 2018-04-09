Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Heads to bench Monday
Alvarez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Alvarez will take a seat on the bench with a left-hander starter (J.A. Happ) toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays. In his place, Danny Valencia will pick up another start at designated hitter, batting sixth.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: On bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Crushes game-winning grand slam Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: In Opening Day lineup•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Trumbo injury helps roster case•
-
Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Signs minors pact with O's•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...