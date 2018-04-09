Alvarez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Alvarez will take a seat on the bench with a left-hander starter (J.A. Happ) toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays. In his place, Danny Valencia will pick up another start at designated hitter, batting sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories