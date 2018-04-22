Alvarez will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and bat second Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alvarez had been used out of the two hole in each of the previous three games, but managed just one hit across 13 at-bats. The ongoing absence of Trey Mancini (knee) gives the Orioles few attractive alternatives near the top of the lineup, so Alvarez will get another look as the No. 2 hitter Sunday, though it's difficult to see him finding much success against two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.