Manager Buck Showalter said Alvarez is not ready to start after testing his hamstring prior to Saturday's doubleheader, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The manager failed to comment on whether Alvarez would be available off the bench, but it seems as though Showalter wants to give his third baseman a little more time to recover after leaving with a cramp during Thursday's affair. In his place, Jace Peterson will man the hot corner for Game 1 of Saturday's twin-bill.