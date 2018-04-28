Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Swats two homers Friday
Alvarez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.
Alvarez had been slumping hard heading into Friday's game -- only two hits and two walks in his last 29 plate appearances -- so it's safe to say he was due for a breakout performance. The home runs bring the 31-year-old's season total to four and his RBI total to 10, and he is slashing .218/.338/.473 in 55 at-bats.
