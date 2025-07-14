Laureano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-1 loss to Miami.

The homer was the 11th of the season by Laureano, who's been able to hold down close to an everyday role in Baltimore's outfield despite the recent return of Tyler O'Neill. Laureano has also proven during the first half of the year to be a key offseason acquisition by the Orioles, as he's slashing .284/.350/.517 with 16 doubles, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases over 237 plate appearances.