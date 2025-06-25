Orioles' Ramon Laureano: Getting evening off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Dylan Carlson will check in for Laureano in right field while the latter player gets his first day off since June 16. While starting in each of the Orioles' previous eight games, Laureano went 7-for-29 (.241 average) with one home run, five RBI and five runs.
