Orioles' Ramon Laureano: Idle in final game before deadline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
A likely trade chip for the Orioles, Laureano will take a seat for Baltimore's final game before Thursday's deadline. Dylan Carlson will pick up a start in right field in the series finale in place of Laureano, who went 7-for-11 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and six runs in the first three contests versus Toronto.
