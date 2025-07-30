Laureano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

A likely trade chip for the Orioles, Laureano will take a seat for Baltimore's final game before Thursday's deadline. Dylan Carlson will pick up a start in right field in the series finale in place of Laureano, who went 7-for-11 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and six runs in the first three contests versus Toronto.