Laureano (ankle) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Laureano suffered a left ankle sprain back on May 20, but he's closing in on a return to Baltimore's outfield. Colton Cowser did rejoin the Orioles in Tuesday's win over the Mariners, but Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Cedric Mullins (hamstring) are still both on the injured list. Laureano was batting .266 with six home runs, seven doubles, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over 94 at-bats before going down.