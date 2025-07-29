Laureano went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Laureano laced an RBI single in the third inning and followed it up with a two-run homer in the fifth. The 31-year-old has been on a tear since the All-Star break, hitting safely in eight of 11 games with four home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .279/.341/.526 with 15 long balls, 46 RBI, 40 runs scored and four steals across 279 plate appearances.