Laureano is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Laureano will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in each of the Orioles' last three contests, including both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader. Heston Kjerstad will get the nod in left field Thursday, but Laureano owns a nearly 100-point edge in OPS over Kjerstad on the season and may be the Orioles' preferred option at the position now that the team no longer has corner-outfield spots available for both players following Tyler O'Neill's recent return from the injured list.