Orioles' Rougned Odor: Missing fifth straight game
Odor (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Odor remains day-to-day with a sore back, which will keep him on the bench for a fifth consecutive contest. Richie Martin will pick up another start at second base in Odor's stead.
