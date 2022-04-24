site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rougned Odor: On bench versus lefty
Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Odor will retreat to the bench with southpaw Jose Suarez on the hill for the Angels. Chris Owings steps in for Odor at second base.
