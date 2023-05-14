McKenna (back) told reporters before Sunday's game against the Pirates that he's feel better and available off the bench if necessary, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McKenna said that he began feeling discomfort in his back a few days ago, and than he underwent an MRI to determine if there was any structural damage. The 26-year-old will begin Sunday's series finale against the Pirates on the bench, but he could be called on in the later innings, and he should be back for Baltimore in the early portion of next week.