McKenna went 1-for-3 with one steal in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox.

McKenna's steal is the first of the season, but unfortunately, he'll be remembered for what happened in the field. The outfielder dropped a fly ball that put the tying run on in the bottom of the ninth that should have ended the game, and Adam Duvall hit a walkoff homer a batter later. McKenna is expected to get playing time in left field to open the season against southpaws, but more failures defensively could cut into that playing time.