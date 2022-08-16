McKenna went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

McKenna has found a bit of a groove in August, going 8-for-21 (.381) with a home run, three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old outfielder is up to a .271/.320/.398 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI, 20 runs and two steals through 130 plate appearances . He's started in center field and batted leadoff against the last three southpaws the Orioles have faced, so it appears McKenna could be starting to take a little bit of playing time away from Cedric Mullins. It's unlikely to develop into a platoon situation, but it's a way for manager Brandon Hyde to get McKenna's bat in the lineup while he's hot.