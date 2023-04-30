McKenna went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI during a 6-4 win over the Tigers in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth, McKenna provided the O's with what proved to be crucial insurance runs when he launched a two-run shot off Matthew Boyd. McKenna's defensive versatility makes him a valuable fourth outfielder for Baltimore, and he's held his own at the plate so far in 2023 by hitting .276 (8-for-29) with one homer, one steal, five runs and six RBI.