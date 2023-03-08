McKenna is just 3-for-14 through six Grapefruit League games, but he's also drawn four walks and added one stolen base on two attempts.

McKenna's unlikely to earn anything more than a bench role to begin 2023. The improved plate discipline should help -- he drew just 11 walks in 172 plate appearances last season, a 6.6 percent rate. McKenna's place in the Orioles' plans for this year likely depends on whether the team wants to open with four or five outfielders. Kyle Stowers is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with four walks across six games this spring and could have the edge over McKenna if the team goes with four outfielders, though it's also possible Stowers slots in at designated hitter frequently. McKenna's solid defense and speed makes him more suited for being a late-game replacement.