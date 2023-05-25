site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Starting in center field
McKenna is starting in center field and batting eighth on Thursday versus the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
McKenna's playing time usually comes against lefties, but he's getting the call here versus righty Clarke Schmidt. Cedric Mullins will receive a day of rest.
