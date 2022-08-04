McKenna went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run Wednesday against the Rangers.
McKenna picked up his fourth start in 13 games since the All-Star break and took Martin Perez deep to tally his second homer of the season. McKenna had the opportunity to join the starting lineup with Austin Hays (side) sidelined, though the addition of Brett Phillips could bury McKenna further on the depth chart. Across 115 plate appearances this season, McKenna has maintained a .250/.307/.365 line.
