The Orioles exercised O'Hearn's $8 million club option for 2025 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

O'Hearn made $3.5 million in 2024, so he will be getting a nice salary bump in 2025. The 31-year-old has slashed .275/.329/.450 with 29 home runs over 254 regular-season games during his two years in Baltimore. He'll garner regular playing time against right-handed pitching again next season.