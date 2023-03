O'Hearn (knee) is starting at first base and batting sixth Saturday against the Red Sox.

He missed a week with knee soreness but an MRI came back clean and this won't impact O'Hearn's ability to get a fair look at a roster spot as a non-roster invitee. O'Hearn is hitting .474 with one home run, three strikeouts and three walks in 19 at-bats this spring.