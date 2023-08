O'Hearn went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss against the Rockies.

O'Hearn came off the bench in the eighth with the Orioles down two and tied the game with a blast to right. The part-timer has been productive in his first season with the Orioles, slashing .298/.335/.506 with 11 homers and 42 RBI in 245 at-bats.