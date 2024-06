O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a walk and four RBI in Thursday's 17-5 win over the Yankees.

O'Hearn logged his third multi-hit effort in his last four contests. The lefty slugger is batting .358 (19-for-53) with 12 RBI over 16 games in June. He's up to a .289/.347/.477 slash line with nine home runs, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles over 59 games. O'Hearn will continue to play in a strong-side platoon role with few opportunities to step into the lineup versus southpaws.