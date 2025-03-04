O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with one strikeout in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

O'Hearn was able to get his first hit of the spring out of the cleanup spot in Baltimore's lineup, as he's now gone 1-for-12 during spring training. The 31-year-old veteran slugger is set to function as the Orioles' primary designated hitter versus right-handed pitching in 2025, but he does have 2020 first-rounder Heston Kjerstad fighting for at-bats as well. Although O'Hearn is likely to be on the strong side of a platoon, his lack of playing against southpaws should make him an inconsistent fantasy option outside of deep leagues.