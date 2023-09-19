O'Hearn went 5-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's victory over the Astros.

Since the start of September, O'Hearn is batting .373 (19-for-51) in 14 games with a pair of homers, 12 RBI and a .961 OPS. The 30-year-old first baseman has had one of the more surprising break-out campaigns this year, slashing .309/.338/.511 with 13 homers, 57 RBI and 45 runs scored through 326 plate appearances. Even when Ryan Mountcastle (shoulder) is able to return, O'Hearn should continue to see regular playing time in Baltimore's lineup.