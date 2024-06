O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The lefty-hitting O'Hearn typically hits the bench against left-handed pitchers, but he'll get a breather versus a righty (Zack Littell) for the series finale. Adley Rutschman will get a day off from catching and will start at designated hitter in place of O'Hearn, who had been included in the lineup in each of the previous five games.