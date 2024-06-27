O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

O'Hearn snapped a 13-game homer drought with his eighth-inning blast. While his power wasn't present in that stretch, the designated hitter went 13-for-46 (.283) with 11 RBI. O'Hearn continues to excel in a strong-side platoon role, posting a .284/.340/.470 slash line with 10 homers, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored and three stolen bases over 235 plate appearances this year, with his success fueled by a career-low 10.2 percent strikeout rate.