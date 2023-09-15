O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

O'Hearn's blast was one of four hits for the Orioles in the game, but he struck out in his other three at-bats. With Ryan Mountcastle nursing a shoulder injury, O'Hearn may get more playing time at first base in the coming days. O'Hearn has maintained a solid September so far, going 11-for-35 (.314) with two homers and nine RBI across 10 games. He's slashing .299/.330/.505 with 13 long balls, 54 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 309 plate appearances this season.