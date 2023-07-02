O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

After starting at first base in each of the past three games while going 1-for-12 with an RBI and a run, O'Hearn will give way to Ramon Urias in the series finale. Ryan Mountcastle (illness) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Monday and will likely take over as the everyday first baseman once activated, but O'Hearn would still have a path to playing time versus right-handed pitching while serving as a designated hitter or starting in the corner outfield.