O'Hearn isn't in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Hearn will step out of the lineup as the O's are set to face a left-handed pitcher (Chris Sale) for the second game in a row. Ryan Mountcastle will cover first base while O'Hearn sits, moving Adley Rutschman into the DH spot with James McCann behind the plate.