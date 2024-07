O'Hearn is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.

O'Hearn will retreat to the bench Friday with Oakland sending southpaw Hogan Harris to the mound. O'Hearn is coming off an 0-for-4 appearance with two strikeouts in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners, but since June 1 he is slashing .326/.381/.516 with four home runs and 19 RBI over 95 at-bats. Adley Rutschman will serve as the designated hitter Friday and bat second.