O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 victory over the Rays.

O'Hearn's been on quite a run while filling in for Ryan Mountcastle (illness). The 29-year-old first baseman has hits in eight straight games, going 14-for-28 with three homers and 1.426 OPS in that span. O'Hearn is now slashing an impressive .345/.383/.632 with six homers, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored through 94 plate appearances. While his .407 BABIP indicates he's due for some regression, O'Hearn has certainly made a case for a role in Baltimore, even when Mountcastle returns.