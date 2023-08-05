O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

O'Hearn has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with four RBI and two doubles over his last six games. The 30-year-old had seen a lot of time at first base in recent weeks, but the resurgence of Ryan Mountcastle has forced manager Brandon Hyde to get creative with where O'Hearn fits. He's made his last two starts in right field, though there's also a need to fit Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser into the mix on occasion. O'Hearn has a .306/.344/.513 slash line with nine home runs, two steals, 37 RBI and 27 runs scored through 209 plate appearances this year.