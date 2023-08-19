O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Not one known for his speed, O'Hearn showed off some surprises in Friday's win. The triple was his first of the season, while the theft was his fourth this year, two of which have come in his last five games. He's hitting .279 (12-for-43) with five extra-base hits in August while continuing to see steady playing time between first base and the corner outfield positions. O'Hearn is at a .303/.341/.513 slash line with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 31 runs scored and 16 doubles through 76 games.