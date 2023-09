O'Hearn will sit Saturday against lefty Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

O'Hearn has been one of the surprises of the season for the AL-leading Orioles, with his .305/.338/.509 slash line far outpacing his .219/.293/.390 showing in five years with Kansas City. Despite that success, Baltimore has prevented him from facing lefties, giving him just 23 plate appearances against same-sided pitching all season.