O'Hearn isn't in the Orioles' lineup Monday against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Hearn's bat has cooled off considerably lately, as he's just 3-for-18 (.167) with a home run and five strikeouts across his last five games. He'll get a breather Monday while Anthony Santander fills in at first base, moving Aaron Hicks into right field.