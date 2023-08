O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting O'Hearn will once again hit the bench while the Orioles face a left-handed starting pitcher (JP Sears) for the fourth time in as many days. With O'Hearn taking a seat, Gunnar Henderson will get a day out of the field and serve as the Orioles' designated hitter while Ryan Mountcastle picks up a start at first base.