O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

O'Hearn will hit the bench after he started in each of Baltimore's last three games, going 4-for-10 with three doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI. While he's swinging a hot bat, O'Hearn could hold down a semi-regular role for the final spot in the Baltimore lineup, which had previously been reserved for Ramon Urias. O'Hearn will be joined on the bench Sunday by Urias, who has now sat out three times in four contests.