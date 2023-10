O'Hearn is serving as the Orioles' designated hitter and batting fifth Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rangers.

O'Hearn was limited to pinch-hitting work in the first two games of the series with the Rangers starting a pair of lefties, but he'll now get his first career postseason start as right-hander Nathan Eovaldi readies to take the mound in Texas. O'Hearn posted an .802 OPS in 339 plate appearances versus righties during the regular season.