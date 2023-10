O'Hearn isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Rangers.

Southpaw Andrew Heaney will toe the slab for Texas to begin Saturday's game, so the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will step out of the lineup. Ryan Mountcastle will get the nod at first base with Anthony Santander operating as the DH and Aaron Hicks starting in right field.