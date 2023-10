O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS versus the Rangers on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for O'Hearn, as Texas will send out another southpaw in Jordan Montgomery. Aaron Hicks will replace him in the lineup while manning right field, pushing Anthony Santander to the DH spot and Ryan Mountcastle to first base.