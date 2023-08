O'Hearn is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

O'Hearn has gone 4-for-9 with three RBI over his last two games, but the left-handed hitter will take a seat Wednesday as the Orioles face off against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. Ryan Mountcastle is playing first base and batting second. Adley Rutschman will serve as the O's designated hitter and James McCann is doing the catching.