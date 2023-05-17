O'Hearn went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
O'Hearn got Baltimore on the board with his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Chase Silseth in the second inning to tie the game 1-1. The 29-year-old O'Hearn is now 6-for-25 with seven RBI and a .710 OPS in 12 games with the Orioles. He slashed .239/.290/.321 with one homer in 145 plate appearances with the Royals last season. While Tuesday's homer is encouraging, it's hard to see O'Hearn playing enough to earn a fantasy-relevant role in Baltimore.