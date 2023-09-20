O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

O'Hearn homered in his first at-bat and hit safely again in the third inning for his seventh hit in a row before cooling off to end the game. He's batting .375 (21-for-56) over 15 contests in September, an impressive run in what's been a surprisingly good season for the first baseman. He's slashing .311/.339/.519 with 14 homers -- matching his career high -- 59 RBI, 47 runs scored and four stolen bases over 101 games.