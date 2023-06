O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

O'Hearn took Joel Payamps deep to left center in the seventh to put the Orioles ahead 3-2. It was his first home run since May 20 but he has picked up an RBI in three of his last four games. The 29-year-old has seven hits over his last five games while primarily seeing action only versus righties. He's raised his slash line to .302/.345/.566 with three homers, 15 RBI, six runs and a 4:13 BB:K over 58 plate appearances.