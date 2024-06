O'Hearn is absent from the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

As per usual, O'Hearn will be held out of the lineup with the Orioles facing a southpaw, as Logan Allen takes the mound for Cleveland on Tuesday. O'Hearn is riding a five-game hit streak, batting 7-for-22 with eight RBI during that span.