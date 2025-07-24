default-cbs-image
O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Coby Mayo gets the start at first base in place of the left-handed-hitting O'Hearn, who will head to the bench for the series finale while the Guardians send lefty Logan Allen to the hill. Fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance, O'Hearn has gone 4-for-19 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs through his first six games of the second half.

