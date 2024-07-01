O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Rangers.

O'Hearn got a rare start versus lefty Andrew Heaney on Sunday and came through with three base hits when most of the lineup was held in check. Heading into Sunday's game, O'Hearn was just 2-for-15 against southpaws for the season but he got the start with Ryan Mountcastle unable to go due to an illness. He's now reached safely in 13 consecutive games to close out June and is slashing .285/.347/.461 with 10 homers, 34 RBI, 31 runs and a 22:25 BB:K in 251 plate appearances this season.