O'Hearn will start at designated hitter and bat fifth for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Jordan Westburg got the start at DH in Thursday's season opener, but O'Hearn did pitch hit in the seventh inning and went 1-for-1 with a double while scoring one run. Westburg will move to second base for Jorge Mateo as the Angels send out right-hander Griffin Canning for Saturday's contest.