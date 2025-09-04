Orioles' Scott Blewett: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blewett (elbow) allowed two runs on three hits over an inning of work in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
It was Blewett's first appearance in a game since he went down with right elbow discomfort just before the All-Star break. He'll need a few more rehab outings but could be activated from the 60-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 15.
